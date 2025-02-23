Homeowner faces backlash after proposing harmful backyard renovation: 'You must like mold'

"If you can spring it, I'd go pavers."

A homeowner brought a spirited debate on Reddit upon themself when they proposed covering the ground under their deck with artificial turf.

Posting in the r/Landscaping subreddit, the poster explained their vision.

"Plan is 6x6s in between posts, 1.5in above slab height," they said, "1 inch of some sort of leveling fill. Then .5 inch padding + rolled artificial turf. Eventual ceiling rain guard with screen panels assembled around structure. Nice sitting area with a projector towards the house. I love pavers, but this is more economical and provides a padded play area for kiddos as well."

Spaces under decks like this are notoriously difficult to landscape. Because of the lack of direct sunlight and sufficient water, making them anything other than muddy or rocky messes is incredibly tough to do. Even efforts to rewild your yard or switch to a more natural type of lawn would be a struggle because of the deck overhead. So, the original poster's plan makes sense.

However, artificial turf can be incredibly harmful to the environment in a number of ways. Because it's made of plastic, it will generate microplastics as it ages and begins to deteriorate. Plastic doesn't break down into base elements like other materials do; instead, it splinters into tinier and tinier pieces that can cause serious problems in the ecosystem.

On top of that, artificial turf is made with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — forever chemicals that can cause serious damage to people via prolonged exposure.

Reddit commenters added more potential issues and proposed solutions.

"You must like mold," said one. 'Since the cost for the base will cost the same, why not do pavers."

"I think it would be cuter with full pavers," said another. "You could always put down an outdoor rug."

"Google artificial turf and PFAS chemicals," said a third. "Europe has basically banned artificial turf due to its negative environmental and health impacts. If you can spring it, I'd go pavers. Or maybe even just concrete. I get the appeal of artificial turf, I wish it was a better product. But it's just not all it's marketed to be."

