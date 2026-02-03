Passerby shares photo of baffling trend in neighborhood yards: 'That's a sad state of affairs'

Many homeowners have chosen an artificial lawn over a monoculture lawn in hopes of saving time on yard work. Unfortunately, these homeowners do not realize that no matter how much plastic greenery they add to their property, it doesn't stop nature from doing its job.

One Redditor shared an image from their daily commute on the r/f***lawns subreddit showing an unfortunate artificial lawn that had lost its fight to weeds.

"Nature says f*** your turf lawn. Unfortunately, these fake lawns are really popular where I live," the OP posted. "I get [that] people are time poor, but there are so many better options. The weeds don't care if you're time poor though, they will rip right through that plastic s***. This is on one of my regular walking routes. It makes me laugh every time."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The attached image shows dozens of weeds bursting through a raised front lawn to the point that they are flowing over the edge onto the sidewalk.

While artificial turf may look the same as a monoculture grass lawn from a distance, it is far more dangerous for humans. Synthetic turf contains many chemicals and microplastics that are harmful to humans when exposed for prolonged periods.

Some chemicals found in artificial turf include PFAS, endocrine disruptors, phthalates, and heavy metals, according to the National Library of Medicine. Extended exposure to these chemicals could cause a higher risk of cancer, infertility, immune disorders, and allergies.

Artificial turf isn't as low-maintenance as it's advertised. Weed maintenance is still necessary, and it deteriorates more quickly with increased use. Even before it breaks down, artificial turf can cause other problems, including burns and scrapes on humans and pets. Tiny pieces of it can also end up in local waterways and soil, according to Clean Water Action.

Instead of choosing a plastic lawn, homeowners receive far more benefits from upgrading their yard to a native plant garden. Native plants require less maintenance, water consumption, and money for upkeep. Easy options for a natural lawn include buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and clover. Even a partial lawn replacement can offer a host of benefits for homeowners.

The Redditors were equally baffled at the image.

"That's a sad state of affairs," one commented.

"That looks awful. But it is people with native gardens who get harassed. Make it make sense," another said.

