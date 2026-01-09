Missouri homeowners face skyrocketing electric costs as utility secures massive profits: 'We are being squeezed ... to death'

A St. Louis-area homeowner recently shared their frustration on Reddit over a 25% electricity bill increase — even as their energy provider reported record profits. The poster asked the r/StLouis subreddit whether any options existed to mitigate the "ridiculous raise in cost."

"In the news this morning they are having record profits," one commenter pointed out, referencing Ameren's recent earnings release for the third quarter of 2025.

"I have budget billing and mine went from $135 to $172 a month. One person. Small place. Frugal use. It's robbery to pay for data centers. We are being squeezed by everyone to death," shared another.

Missouri legislators approved Ameren raising rates to fund infrastructure for anticipated AI industry energy demands, per St. Louis Public Radio. Commenters were quick to question why residential customers should subsidize a for-profit company's expansion to serve commercial data centers.





"Data centers and AI require huge amounts of energy, and we are footing the bill for Silicon Valley's AI ambitions," one commenter shared.

"Yep, they have a guaranteed profit margin. When base costs go up, or they can come up with an excuse to build something, their profits increase," someone else added.

"Get solar panels on your roof if you can. Ameren is a for-profit company and rates are only going up," encouraged one commenter.

