  • Home Home

User sounds off after discovering disturbing social media trend: 'Infuriates me to no end'

"The one who sent me the image I've uploaded was completely fooled."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"The one who sent me the image I've uploaded was completely fooled."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The creative community is no stranger to digital disruption, as discussed in The Collector, but an artist is sounding off after stumbling across a social media post that took things too far. 

In the subreddit r/infuriatingasf***, a Redditor shared a screenshot of a Facebook post claiming to feature a life-size elk hand-carved from reclaimed driftwood. 

"The one who sent me the image I've uploaded was completely fooled."
Photo Credit: Reddit

While completing such a complex structure would be a stunning accomplishment, a glance at the flat-looking elk betrays the real artist: AI. Upon closer inspection, the man by the stag also has six fingers — a surefire sign that he is also almost assuredly generated by artificial intelligence.

"As an artist, this sort of stuff infuriates me to no end. … Not only does the OP claim that they've actually made a life size wood carving. … This OP lied about it and didn't even try to make the AI flaws less noticeable," the original poster vented. "... This is a gross corruption of actual art."

Other Redditors joined the chorus of frustration with the growing trend. 

"And they have hundreds of bots reposting and commenting and liking the content so it looks 'real,'" another Reddit user suggested. The OP said that was how the AI-generated artwork ended up on their radar in the first place. "The one who sent me the image I've uploaded was completely fooled," they said.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Indeed, AI isn't just making it more challenging to discern fiction from reality — at times endangering lives by fueling the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories. It is also displacing creative workers, burdening power grids, and threatening global water security. 

According to MIT Technology Review, one study found that creating one image with generative AI uses as much energy as charging a smartphone. Meanwhile, per Nature, a "small" data center can consume more than 25.5 million liters of water for cooling every year. (For comparison, the average adult man drinks approximately 1,263 liters annually.)

To help combat this environmental drain, major tech companies such as Google and Microsoft have said they intend to increase their use of clean or low-carbon energy sources

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

And as the AI sector works to boost cooling efficiency, researchers — including Ana Pinheiro Privette from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign — have also called for increased transparency regarding AI water usage, which would aid with resource management. 

The creative community is pushing back against AI as well. In August, per The Hollywood Reporter, a federal judge allowed a lawsuit against AI art generators to move forward after artists complained of intellectual property rights violations. Creatives may receive further protections in the long run, with the desire for authenticity fueling such regulations. 

In the meantime, artists will surely continue to make their voices heard online.

"AI is messing with the crocheting world too," another Redditor sympathized. "There are tons of fake crochet patterns being sold. … The results of those patterns never look like the image, and sometimes don't make enough sense to make anything at all."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x