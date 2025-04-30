  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks conversation with question about disposing of common household item: 'Why am I just learning about this?'

Reddit users discussed these options, and many were surprised to learn about them only recently.

by Matthew Marini
Reddit users discussed these options, and many were surprised to learn about them only recently.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Reddit users in the r/recycling subreddit broke out into discussion over how to recycle pump lids you often find on soap dispensers.

The original poster asked how one would go about recycling these plastic contraptions, and attached an image of one that they were looking to recycle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Typically, these cannot be recycled due to the pieces of metal mixed in throughout the pumps.

However, some stores have a solution. One commentator explained that the Beauty Dropoff collection bin at Ulta, as well as a TerraCycle collection bin at Nordstrom or Sephora, are great options for recycling these mostly plastic pumps.

Stores like these, which offer recycling options for goods that are typically unrecyclable, are a great way to ensure that plastic goods and other everyday household items don't go to waste.

Some stores and organizations even offer in-store credit for recycling their products.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Following these practices is not only a great way to limit the amount of plastic production around the globe, but it also helps in decluttering efforts.

According to Good Morning America, the average American consumer discards over 80 pounds of clothing and generates approximately 46 pounds of electronic waste each year.

This waste ends up in landfills, and a significant portion of it decomposes into methane gas, a harmful polluting gas that is detrimental to the environment.

Check out this helpful guide for decluttering in exchange for money. Organizations like GotSneakers, Play It Again Sports, PaperBackSwap.com, and more offer great ways to make a profit while decluttering the right way.

What confuses you most about recycling protocol?

Which materials I can recycle 📦

How clean the material needs to be 🧼

What the plastic numbers mean ♻️

Nothing at all 😇

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Reddit users discussed these options, and many were surprised to learn about them only recently.

One user said, "Why am I just learning about this now?"

Another user suggested that the original poster could reuse the pump themselves, saying, "Reuse....I usually add water and shake, and use it for hand-wash soap. Buy replacement in recyclable bottles."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x