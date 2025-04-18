Homeowner shares brilliant hack for reusing empty water jugs: 'This is great'

A post on the r/ZeroWaste subreddit showed viewers how to reuse plastic products, helping both the environment and their storage space.

With growing awareness of the harm of using plastic due to its negative effects on our health and water, consumers are finding new ways to utilize the plastic products they cannot avoid purchasing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the Redditor shared "some inspo for recycling jerrycans," accompanied by a photo of four large 3-gallon water jugs with a portion of their tops cut out.

The original poster explained, "I recently repurposed and now use [the jugs] as storage containers in my shelf for tools and gadgets." The four water containers in the photo are full of the OP's items, neatly organized. "I cut out the opening using a carpet knife, and voila!" they continued.

Do-it-yourself repurposing projects are an easy way to reduce plastic waste. Similar hacks include reusing old pill bottles to organize small items such as beads or clips and cleaning out empty jam containers to hold on-the-go salad dressing or snacks.

The benefits of recycling extend beyond preventing waste; it's also an easy way to save money. While a three-gallon container can cost around $10 online, these items may already be in your home. This means less waste and planetary harm and more money in your pocket for the things you need.

Some recycling organizations offer cash or credit in exchange for your used goods. GotSneakers will compensate you for every pair of old shoes, and ThredUp provides rewards for used clothing and textiles.

While curbside recycling is a smart move, there are rules regarding what can be recycled, and when they are not followed, surrounding items get taken to the landfill. Though it is important to learn how to recycle properly, reusing-focused hacks such as this one prevent recycling mishaps, with no chance of your plastic item ending up in the trash.

Excited recyclers took to the comments on the post, with one sharing what they had repurposed. "I do this with the cat litter jugs," they said.

Another commenter thanked the OP for their helpful hack, saying: "This is great! Thanks for the idea!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.