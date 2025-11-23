Living in environmentally responsible homes is easier than ever thanks to advancements in technology. Homeowners can turn their homes into smart homes and stock their places with energy-efficient appliances. But home construction can also be environmentally friendly, as two businessmen in Canada are demonstrating.

The residents of Yukon, Canada, are recycling old wood from the area and using it to create timber frames for homes. As the CBC reported, they are constructing a 2,500-square-foot timber mill that will be completed in a month.

"We are one hundred percent recyclable hand-made homemade timber frames," explained founder Graham Primley, according to the CBC.

And this is only the latest good news in terms of innovation in the field of home construction. For instance, in Boston, a public housing complex was transformed into a series of passive homes, which are homes that are extremely energy efficient. And the United Nations Development Program purchased a massive three-dimensional printer with plans to use it to build affordable housing in Colombia.

Using recycled timber for your home is an absolutely incredible way to be environmentally responsible in your personal life. But it isn't the only effective home hack.

Of course, the ultimate home energy hack is to install solar panels. Solar power can bring your home energy costs to at or near $0 per month. And The Cool Down's Solar Explorer has made it easier than ever to install solar panels. This is a free online tool that allows potential customers to compare quotes from vetted contractors. They've saved customers up to $10,000.

Solar Explorer also has a $0 down subscription program that allows customers to slash their utility bills by 20% without the upfront costs. Palmetto's incredible LightReach program is one such leasing option that allows homeowners to lock in low energy rates without upfront costs.

For Primley and his timber mill, the goals go beyond simply benefiting the environment. "I want to build houses that are affordable. I want to drop the price," he told CBC.

