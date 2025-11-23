  • Home Home

Residents utilize innovative technology to create new homes in local area: 'I want to drop the price'

"I want to build houses that are affordable."

by Craig Gerard
Residents of Yukon, Canada, are recycling old wood from the area and using it to create timber frames for homes.

Photo Credit: iStock

Living in environmentally responsible homes is easier than ever thanks to advancements in technology. Homeowners can turn their homes into smart homes and stock their places with energy-efficient appliances. But home construction can also be environmentally friendly, as two businessmen in Canada are demonstrating. 

The residents of Yukon, Canada, are recycling old wood from the area and using it to create timber frames for homes. As the CBC reported, they are constructing a 2,500-square-foot timber mill that will be completed in a month. 

"We are one hundred percent recyclable hand-made homemade timber frames," explained founder Graham Primley, according to the CBC.  

And this is only the latest good news in terms of innovation in the field of home construction. For instance, in Boston, a public housing complex was transformed into a series of passive homes, which are homes that are extremely energy efficient. And the United Nations Development Program purchased a massive three-dimensional printer with plans to use it to build affordable housing in Colombia. 

Using recycled timber for your home is an absolutely incredible way to be environmentally responsible in your personal life. But it isn't the only effective home hack

Of course, the ultimate home energy hack is to install solar panels. Solar power can bring your home energy costs to at or near $0 per month. And The Cool Down's Solar Explorer has made it easier than ever to install solar panels. This is a free online tool that allows potential customers to compare quotes from vetted contractors. They've saved customers up to $10,000. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed

The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over.

With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery.

Learn more

Solar Explorer also has a $0 down subscription program that allows customers to slash their utility bills by 20% without the upfront costs. Palmetto's incredible LightReach program is one such leasing option that allows homeowners to lock in low energy rates without upfront costs. 

For Primley and his timber mill, the goals go beyond simply benefiting the environment. "I want to build houses that are affordable. I want to drop the price," he told CBC.

Would you trust a home made of recycled plastic?

Absolutely 💯

Depends on the cost 💸

Depends what it looks like 👀

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x