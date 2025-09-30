Scientists make key discovery that could solve serious issue with food packaging: 'They linger'

The plastic filling our refrigerators might soon be easier to recycle than ever, according to CleanTechnica.

Much of the food we eat every day comes in plastic containers made from a chemical called polyolefin. These plastics are usually only used once, but they stay in our landfills for many, many years. Plastics Europe explains that these plastics make up at least two-thirds of all consumer waste, so they are a big part of the plastic problem.

Northwestern University professor Yosi Kratish, an author of a recent paper, explains: "If we don't have an efficient way to recycle them, then they end up in landfills and in the environment, where they linger for decades before degrading into harmful microplastics."

These microplastics can hurt the soil and the water supply, and they can even end up in our oceans. That's not to mention their connection to the overheating of our planet.

Recycling is one option, but it's harder than it seems. Most plastics have to be meticulously sorted, which makes recycling expensive and time-consuming. NPR explains that it is often not feasible because of these costs.

Kratish and his fellow researchers have come up with a way to bypass the sorting process. This could make recycling more efficient and cost-effective. Their process also turns polyolefin plastics into liquid oils and waxes. This makes them easier to upcycle and reuse, so they will have a longer life span before they end up in our landfills. It also allows recycling of plastics that contain PVC, which hasn't previously been possible.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Of course, even if this process were implemented today, we still use a lot of plastic worldwide. Learning how to find options for everyday goods that don't involve using plastic remains important.

Still, this research is hopeful. If recycling were easier and less costly, it would be used more often. If we could also get usable materials from recycled plastic, that's even better for all of us.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.