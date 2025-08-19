Expert reveals simple, low-cost method for rich garden soil: 'This is awesome'

Gardening TikToker Veezygarden (@veezygarden) posted a video showcasing her raised garden bed that she layered with recent prunings from her plants, surrounded by her healthy, natural garden.

"Love the layering method," said one commenter.

The scoop

The original poster suggests using pruned plant trimmings as a base layer in raised beds instead of tossing them out to end up in landfills.

She said that mixing them with layers of soil is a sustainable way to enrich the soil structure and fertility, helping to retain moisture and improve drainage. It's "a great way to recycle garden waste and build nutrient-rich soil."

The plants can get all of the nourishment they need to thrive directly from the soil.

How it's helping

Garden clippings act like natural mulch, helping with moisture retention and drainage as well as suppressing weeds without chemicals and protecting the soil from the sun.

As the plant trimmings break down, they release nutrients into the soil, acting as a natural fertilizer. This can save you money, as it reduces the need to purchase fertilizers from the nursery or garden center.

Giving the trimmings a second life keeps them out of landfills and reduces your carbon impact.

If you use plants that naturally repel pests, you can also eliminate the need for chemical pest control, saving you additional money and reducing your exposure to harmful substances.

Incorporating the clippings from your other plants into the soil of a new bed lets your native plants thrive, creating a beautiful atmosphere that is enjoyable to look at.

Gardeners enjoy a host of other benefits from gardening, including better health from staying active while moving around in the garden and getting more fiber from eating home-grown vegetables from their garden. Research shows that gardeners also see an improvement in mental health and a drop in stress.

Using clippings is a great, eco-friendly way to help your garden flourish.

What everyone's saying

Viewers of the TikTok post thought the OP's gardening hack was a great idea.

One said, "Good job."

Another excited TikToker exclaimed, "This is awesome!"

