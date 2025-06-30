Homeowner irate over HOA's demand to overhaul his front yard: 'Really, it's tragic'

A Texas TikToker's home looks a little out of place in a clip showing a lineup of McMansions in his suburban community.

But creator Leonchen_permaculture (@leonchen_permaculuture) said his homeowners association wants him to rein in his blooming, buzzing, and rewilded flower beds.

"Really, it's tragic. The HOA wants my lawn to be like that," he said in the clip, panning a camera to a typical suburban yard across the street that's pristine and green.

Leon's landscaping plan is turning his one-fifth of an acre lot into a "food forest," according to his bio. Bees abound in the unconventional nest of native blooms. It's part of his plan to rebuild the soil, which is crucial to vital creatures.

"If you have no soil, you have no way to grow food," he said in the clip.

Native yards and rewilded landscaping are also aids to important pollinators. And you don't have to jump into a complete overhaul to match Leon. The switch, even in parts of your property, can help the environment and save you money on costly treatments.

You will know it's working by the new neighbors who show up.

"You can see all the bees coming over here foraging," Leon said in the clip, showing blooms in his garden.

Pollinator Partnership estimated that there's an up to 58% seasonal decrease in monarch butterfly overwintering losses. Millions of managed honeybee colonies have been lost since the 1940s, as well. Populations have been hurt by pesticides, pathogens, and pests. What's more, about 35% of the world's food is reliant on pollinators, making the decline all the more worrisome, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Leon's yard is providing crucial sustenance, if he can keep it. Some HOAs even require homeowners to use a lawn care service.

Immaculate landscaping that's often regulated by HOAs typically requires harmful and costly pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers to maintain. They clear the property of plants often considered to be weeds, as well as insects. But they also produce a lot of collateral damage to the environment, along with health concerns, according to the National Center for Healthy Housing.

The History Channel reported that America's obsession with flawless lawns started after World War II, when the monoculture look became a symbol for the American dream. In Europe, the yard tending started hundreds of years ago when castle keepers hacked down grass to see oncoming assailants. Later, lawn maintenance was added for wealthy people to play golf, tennis, and other sports, according to the article.

Now, perfect edges and monoculture lawns are considered the norm.

"Uh, an ecological desert," Leon added in his clip. He said he wants to find a balance with his HOA.

Bonnie Plants has some tips for anyone trying to garden under similar rules. It starts by having a good relationship with your neighbors, communicating your plan and why it's important. You can also garden under the radar, replacing shrubs with ornamental edibles such as blueberries or rosemary. Peppers and kale could work as a replacement for annuals, according to the plant dealer.

Clip viewers chimed in with advice of their own. Some questioned why Leon chose to live in a development in the first place. Others supported his efforts.

"Try to get wildlife certified! Or try to explain to them the importance of diversity. Little by little I hope things can change," another TikToker commented.

