Woman shares photos of creative way she uses leftover wax from old candles: 'So cute and fun'

Leftover candle wax often sits unused at the bottom of jars, but one Redditor found a way to make sure it doesn't go to waste.

Instead of throwing those remnants away, they showed how they can still be put to use by turning them into a delicious-smelling DIY project.

In the subreddit r/upcycling, they explained that they collect the ends of old candles, melt them together, and turn them into what they call "reclaim melts" using themed ice molds.

"I make soy wax melts a lot, but I also enjoy melting together the ends of any leftover candles I use," they said.

Commenters pointed out that the results can be used in a wax warmer and enjoyed again without needing to buy new wax melts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Leftover wax from jar candles or used melts might still contain fragrance and can be reused by breaking it into pieces and placing it in a wax melter or a jug submerged in hot water. The wax can then be added to small vessels along with new wicks to become DIY tealights after a few basic steps.

The Environmental Protection Agency explained that repurposing household items, even small ones, can make a positive difference for the environment by reducing landfill waste and conserving resources. Because paraffin wax, which is a petroleum-based product, does not easily break down, reusing it instead of discarding it helps limit the flow of solid waste.

"I do this a lot, people love getting them as gifts from me," one user wrote. "Nice job!"

"So cute and fun! I've done similar with plain old molds but now you've inspired me to thrift a few fun molds!" another commenter added to the thread. "Love your work!"

"Great idea!" a third upcycler added.

