Target shopper calls out tricky wording on popular candle brands: 'It's not good for you, it's not good for your pets'

A Target shopper left disappointed after searching for a fall-scented candle.

TikToker Berry (@theberrybestt) was on the hunt for a sustainable candle only to find a bunch of vague and potentially misleading labels.

In the post, Berry explains that the majority of the candles at the store boasted soy wax blends and infused essential oils. While those might seem like eco-friendly descriptions, Berry explains why they're probably not.

Unfortunately, soy wax blend does not mean it's 100% soy. It means it's blended with "something that they don't want to put on the label," according to Berry, who speculates the odds are that it's paraffin wax, which is petroleum-based.

"It's not good for you, it's not good for your pets, and it's not good for the environment," Berry states adamantly.

Similarly, when a label states it's made or infused with essential oils, it's only implying that essential oils are a component of the candle.

Opal House was the only candle brand to explicitly state that it was a soy candle. Unfortunately, Berry said the candle is "infused with essential oils," so she doesn't feel confident in the fragrance.

"What's a girl gotta do to get a sustainable candle around here?" the caption read.

With society becoming more mindful of the environment, many advertisers have succumbed to greenwashing in an effort to trick consumers and sell more products. From beauty brands to athletic brands and airlines, it can be hard to know who to trust anymore.

Being more mindful about greenwashing and knowing what words and phrases to look for will ensure that your hard-earned money is going toward companies who have made it a priority not to damage our planet further.

While Target's newest business model is more joy, less waste, shoppers have called out several of the products the company sells for using deceptive buzzwords, proving there is always room for improvement in sustainability goals.

The candle warning was met with all kinds of candle recommendations, like Everly Clean Candles and EcoRoots, which sells all kinds of low-waste products.

"We really [are] obsessed w/ fossil fuels as a society: used for energy, wear them, [breathe] them, eat them (by accident). Sigh," one TikToker wrote.

"Etsy has amazing options for fairly cheap," a second suggested.

