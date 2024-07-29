New government program wants to give you $14K to remodel your home — and it will help you save big on your monthly bills

Home sweet home just got a whole lot sweeter.

American families can now score up to $14,000 in rebates for making energy-efficient upgrades to their homes, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. This revolutionary policy is putting money back in your pocket while helping create a cleaner, healthier future for all.

The IRA offers substantial rebates for a wide range of energy-efficient home improvements. We're talking heat pumps for heating and cooling, water heaters, weatherization upgrades such as attic insulation and new windows, and even eco-friendly appliances such as washers, dryers, and stoves.

These upgrades aren't just good for the planet — they're great for your wallet and your well-being too.

By electrifying your home, you'll save thousands of dollars in the long run while creating a healthier living environment for your family. Gas appliances, including stoves, can release harmful pollutants linked to health issues such as asthma. Making the switch to electric alternatives eliminates these risks and helps keep your loved ones safe.

The best part? You don't have to do everything at once. In fact, spreading out your upgrades over a few years might maximize your savings.

For example, you could start by improving your attic insulation (up to $1,200 in tax credits) before installing a heat pump (up to $2,000 in tax credits). This approach ensures you're not paying for more heating and cooling than you actually need.

Ready to get started but feeling overwhelmed? Don't worry — help is available.

Rewiring America, a electrification nonprofit, offers free tools to help you navigate the available incentives. Its savings calculator can help you discover which upgrades make the most sense for your situation. The program can even connect you with trusted contractors and expert advice to make your home transformation a breeze.

By taking advantage of these rebates, you're not just helping yourself — you're contributing to a cleaner, safer future for everyone. Electrifying our homes and appliances is one of the most impactful ways we can combat atmospheric pollution.

Plus, who doesn't love saving money while doing good?

