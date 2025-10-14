Clever homeowner reveals how they got their power company to send them a -$700 bill: 'We request a check once a quarter'

One homeowner is doing a little humblebrag after receiving a $741 rebate check from their utility company for excess power that their home sent to the grid, thanks to solar panels.

"Never gets old," one Reddit user titled their post. They added: "We request a check every quarter."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I hope everyone who was looking at getting solar was able to before the rebates expire this year," they said. "I don't understand why the US wouldn't want to continue incentivizing this."

It's no secret that solar can save homeowners major money on utility bills, to the tune of several thousand dollars a year, depending on the size of your home and setup. Plus, this carbon-free option is a win for the environment, as it doesn't rely on the dirty energy sources that are driving the overheating of our planet.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

That said, it can be confusing to navigate all of the options that are available. EnergySage can help homeowners with its quick solar installation estimates and quote comparison tools.

If you're not sure about making a big investment, you might be more suited for solar leasing. This option allows you to still get in on energy savings while also helping the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program installs panels for no money down and lets users lock in low energy rates.

If you're a renter or if these options simply aren't for you, community solar is yet another option.

Back to the Reddit post, the original poster noted that they pair their solar system with a heat pump and have undergone a sealing and insulation process as well. Pairing solar panels with other electric appliances, such as efficient heat pumps, is a great method to lower utility costs even further. If this idea appeals to you, Mitsubishi can help you find the right installer and heat pump for your home and budget.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

With the abundance of resources at one's fingertips, integrating solar is easier and more beneficial than ever. For instance, with EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

The company also has a helpful mapping tool that shows, on a state-by-state level, the average cost of a home solar panel system as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state. Together, these tools can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and snag all of the incentives that could be available.

Getting solar sooner than later may be your best bet, as federal incentives expire at the end of the year. Plus, the sooner you install, the sooner you can save.

"This is my second August with solar," one commenter chimed in on Reddit." Love this time of year as the credits accrue!"

Another added: "Never gets old. We have great net metering so watching those kWh's bank up each month this summer has been validation. With a little bit of luck we'll produce more than we use for this first year of operation."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



