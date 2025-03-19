HOA vice president sparks outrage after revealing bizarre community rule: 'We couldn't even get 15 people to show up'

"Many people that I've spoken with have reached out asking if we can have chickens."

For anyone who is currently scouring the housing market for a new home, you might have come across a listing or two that are part of a Homeowners Association. While HOAs can seem intimidating to prospective homeowners, these private organizations can vary based on their community.

One particular HOA in Texas has broached the possibility of its residents raising chickens on their properties. While Texas doesn't have a state law restricting the ownership of fowl and other backyard animals, certain municipalities and communities may have ordinances in place.

According to one Redditor, the fight to overturn their community's bylaws has been an uphill battle.

While posting to r/BackYardChickens, the Redditor identified themselves as the vice president of their local HOA. The original poster referred to Texas SB 141, a bill "relating to the authority of a municipality or a property owners' association to regulate the raising or keeping of chickens."

In their post, the original poster offered their full support of the bill. "I wish that we could have chickens in our community. Many people that I've spoken with have reached out asking if we can have chickens," they wrote. "The problem is, the original CCRs prohibit the keeping of poultry."

As Cornell Law School explained, covenants, conditions, and restrictions, commonly known as CC&Rs, are a set of rules governing the use of a certain piece of real estate in a given community. In most cases, HOAs will record their CC&Rs with their county clerk's office, allowing any rule to be legally enforceable.

Many people around the country have reported frustrating experiences with their local HOAs, including one homeowner who received complaints from a neighbor over their legally owned chickens.

When done properly, raising backyard chickens can be a great way to lower your grocery bill, create a sustainable food source, and enjoy the company of colorful new pets.

In order for Texas SB 141 to take effect immediately, the bill must receive "a vote of two-thirds of all the members elected to each house."

Despite receiving many inquiries about raising chickens in their community, the Redditor noted the underwhelming support for the bill. "We couldn't even get 15 people to show up for the annual meeting, much less vote to change anything," explained the original poster.

Commenters suggested a few ideas to help the original poster garner more support for their cause. "Does your HOA have a way to delegate votes for the annual meeting?" asked one Redditor.

"Could you walk around and knock on doors to inform everyone?" recommended another user.

