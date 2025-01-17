Driver irked by hazardous automotive accessories: 'They're the most dangerous thing on the road'

Massive vehicles on American roads create many safety hazards for other drivers and pedestrians. Their large size often comes with poor visibility, blind spots, and risks of harming others outside in case of an accident.

However, as one Reddit user pointed out, oversized vehicles also make it harder for other drivers to see clearly and stay safe on the road.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a post to r/mildlyinfuriating, they shared a photo of glaring truck headlights in their rearview mirror one evening.

"These raised truck lights are getting out of hand," the OP wrote. "The guy didn't drive too close, but at a stop light, my car was fully illuminated."

This example is just one of many reasons why huge vehicles are bad for safety and the environment. Accidents are more likely to happen when drivers' visibility is reduced due to big trucks obstructing views, taking up extra space, or shining their elevated lights.

Pedestrian fatalities have also been on the rise in the U.S. An NPR report shared that pedestrians have a 45% greater chance of being killed when they are hit by tall vehicles.

Beyond public safety, oversized trucks also harm the environment because of the high pollution levels they release into the air. Fortunately, electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks excel at hauling loads while having less of an impact on the planet.

You can do your part to keep yourself and others safe while saving money on gas and reducing your pollution output by driving an EV instead of a tall, gas-guzzling vehicle. Electric bikes, public transportation, and getting exercise by walking when you can also contribute to safer, cleaner communities with less accident potential.

Reddit users agreed that the raised truck lights in the OP's photos were distracting and shared their opinions and suggestions in the comments.

"Dude, they're menaces," a Redditor wrote. "If you ride motorcycles, you know they're the most dangerous thing on the road."

A Reddit user advised, "It's not the lights. It's this raising of the truck."

Another Redditor suggested, "I have my rearview mirror tilted all the time because of this."

