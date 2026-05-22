Gardener says raised beds turned their backyard into a lizard army against aphids and mosquitoes

"There's never an insect in sight now."

A gardener on Reddit said a simple backyard upgrade came with the unexpected bonus of a thriving population of native lizards helping to keep common garden pests in check.

They shared photos of their large raised beds, which made the reptiles "incredibly happy and prolific," turning the space into a low-maintenance pest-control zone.

The first image shows two large, raised wooden garden beds holding massive plants, and the second shows a seemingly well-fed western fence lizard.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the gardener, the animals are now helping themselves to aphids, gnats, mosquitoes, and small caterpillars.

"Over the last year, I've noticed hundreds of lizards on any given day coming from under the box (it's an inch off the ground) and running there to hide," the original poster wrote. "I'm sure they're breeding down there because the population is off the charts now. On the bright side there's never an insect in sight now."

One commenter suggested the lizards, and other reptiles that the OP encounters, may be seeking refuge from the Southern California sun and taking advantage of the "steady bug buffet" on offer.

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The thread quickly turned into a mini celebration of wildlife-friendly gardening. Several commenters shared similar experiences with lizards flourishing around raised beds, especially when the garden included cinderblock surrounds, leaf litter, or rock piles.

For home gardeners, this kind of natural pest control can make a real difference. Fewer aphids, mosquitoes, and other nuisance insects can mean healthier plants and less pressure to buy synthetic sprays or other pest treatments.

Even small backyard changes can create a healthier garden ecosystem. When beneficial wildlife joins in, it can make that whole garden system easier to maintain.

Instead of fighting nature, the OP showed that gardeners can work with it.

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