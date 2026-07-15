This gardener filled a high-sided raised bed with yard waste, and 2 years later the results are in

Topping it off is part of the process, not a sign that the method failed.

For anyone building a raised bed, the bill often climbs fastest when it is time to fill a deep frame. A two-year follow-up from one gardener is getting attention because it points to a far less expensive way to do that.

He skipped the usual stack of soil bags and relied on organic matter from his own yard instead. Now, after giving those materials time to decompose, he is showing viewers the results.

What's happening?

On YouTube, Mark Valencia of Self Sufficient Me (@Selfsufficientme) returned to a tall raised bed that he had packed without store-bought soil to see how it performed over a two-year period.

The bed was built up with free biodegradable material already on his property — compost, straw, wood chips, prunings, mulch, and garden waste — rather than purchased topsoil or potting mix. In the update, he walks through the bed's current appearance, the amount of settling that has taken place, and how much more material it still needs.

For many people starting a garden at home, soil is among the biggest expenses, and a tall raised bed can eat up a large volume of it fast if everything has to be bought at store prices.

Instead of presenting the method as an instant fix, the follow-up makes clear what happens over time, including the breakdown of organic matter and the likelihood that the bed will need more fill later.Photo Credit: Self Sufficient Me





Why does it matter?

Lowering startup costs can make the difference between starting a garden and putting the project off altogether. Using yard waste and homemade compost to fill part of a raised bed can reduce the amount of purchased soil needed, helping people spend less upfront.

Growing food at home can help lower grocery bills, especially for herbs, greens, and other produce that can be expensive at the store. Many gardeners also say homegrown fruits and vegetables taste fresher and better than supermarket options.

Gardening can provide light physical activity, time outdoors, and a mental boost from caring for plants and watching them grow.

Repurposing prunings, mulch, and other organic material keeps useful resources on-site instead of treating them as waste.

What can I do?

To try this yourself, consider saving the expensive soil for the area where roots will actually grow rather than filling an entire raised bed with it from day one. Lower-cost fill can come from organic material you already have access to, with richer finished compost or soil added where plants will actually grow.

These materials will decompose and settle, so the bed may look much lower after a season or two. That means topping it off is part of the process, not a sign that the method failed.

Gardeners can also start small if a large bed feels intimidating. Even one modest raised bed or container can help you start saving money on produce while learning what grows best in your space.

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