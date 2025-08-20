Utility provider offers homeowners $2,000 for one unusual home maintenance task: 'We've put our money where our mouth is'

"This is an opportunity to invest in the community."

Stormwater runoff has been a thorn in many people's sides. Edmonton Power Corporation (EPCOR) is taking matters into its own hands with the RainWise program this year.

The program gives Edmonton property owners a chance to earn rebates worth thousands of dollars if they slow down rainwater and prevent flooding in storm drains.

According to the program's website, single-family homes can earn up to $2,000 per property, multi-family homes can reach up to $5,000, and industrial, commercial, and institutional properties can cash in on rebates worth up to $10,000.

The assumption that homes within the inner city are safe from those blockages couldn't be further from the truth, as even homes away from coastal areas are still prone to flooding. Heavy rain and snowmelt are key contributors to clogging up the system.

The RainWise program runs for three years and incentivizes people to conduct home and business maintenance and minimize their properties' environmental impact. Trash and organic debris can travel through the storm drain pipes and pollute the waterways, so controlling the overall water flow can minimize the damage in the long run.

"We've put our money where our mouth is and we want to help the community do these projects, and we are encouraging these projects to happen," Dale DeBock of EPCOR said in an interview with CTV News.

EPCOR even has a list of recommended projects it will pay homeowners for, like swapping grass lawns for native plant lawns. Aside from saving homeowners on their landscaping, this will create a healthier ecosystem for local pollinators and keep the drainage system safe.

Be wary of more unconventional solutions to manage water flow, though, like plugging stormwater drains with concrete. When solidified, the material would give the stormwater nowhere to go and simply flood the community roads.

Rather than stopping rainwater altogether, it's best to slow it down. You could also redirect the water into the soil to save on water bills and cultivate lush greenery.

Managing the drainage is quite an unusual undertaking and may seem daunting. As it stands, 27% of homeowners are already putting off a variety of maintenance projects. However, the investment of time, effort, and materials can enhance your whole neighborhood.

In fact, DeBock recognizes that slowing down rainwater will ultimately benefit the greater Edmonton area. "This is an opportunity to invest in the community and people's personal part of the city that would reduce the cost … or even eliminate the need for an upgrade altogether," he said.

