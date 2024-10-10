Gardener shares time-saving hack that your plants will thank you for: 'What Google won't tell you'

Here's a simple gardening hack that'll have you planting like a pro while saving time and resources.

Ever wonder when the perfect moment is to plant those seedlings? This clever tip might change your gardening game.

The scoop

Instagram gardening guru Michelle (@everydaygardeningtips) revealed the ultimate lazy gardener's secret: timing your planting with the weather forecast.

While conventional wisdom (and Google) might tell you to plant in spring when temperatures are mild, Michelle suggests an even better approach.

"What Google won't tell you is that really the BEST time to transplant and plant is right before you're expecting rain," Michelle wrote in the caption. "I much prefer letting God water plants in while they are establishing instead of doing it myself."

By aligning your planting schedule with upcoming rainstorms, you're setting your garden up for success right from the start. This method takes advantage of nature's watering can, giving your plants a gentle and thorough soaking as they settle into their new homes.

How it's helping

By letting Mother Nature do the heavy lifting, you'll save time on watering duties and conserve precious water resources. Rainwater is often better for plants than tap water, as it's free from additives like chlorine.

Gardening itself has a bounty of benefits. Growing your own produce trims your grocery bills while producing fresher, more flavorful fruits and veggies. It's also a great way to get outside, get some vitamin D, and enjoy a bit of green therapy, which has been proven to boost both mental and physical well-being.

And let's remember the environmental perks. Home gardens reduce the need for store-bought produce, cutting down on transportation pollution and packaging waste. They also create mini-ecosystems, supporting local pollinators and improving soil health.

What everyone's saying

Michelle's followers are enthusiastically embracing this rainwise planting advice. The comment section is filled with positive reactions from gardeners who appreciate this method's simplicity and effectiveness.

"Great tip!" exclaimed one commenter, excited to try out this natural watering strategy.

Another grateful viewer chimed in with: "Thanks for the advice!"

Many viewers seem eager to incorporate this rainfall-timing technique into their own planting routines, recognizing its potential to save time and resources while helping their gardens thrive.

