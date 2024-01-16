Landscaper shares stunning before-and-after footage of lawn transformation to combat excess rain: ‘What a glow up’

A TikToker shared a video of their gorgeous rain garden, and the before-and-after footage demonstrates how revitalizing even a small area can make a big difference.

In a post from 2021, JP Landscape Design (@jplandscapedesign) showed off the garden that they designed to absorb rain runoff from a roof.

“The grass was too difficult to maintain,” they said in the video. “The goal: a rain garden to collect the excess water from the roof runoff. … Installed some mulch and a river rock border. Finally, some flowery, colorful, fragrant, pollinator-attracting plants to absorb and filter stormwater.”

A rain garden is one of many ways to convert an existing lawn into a more environmentally friendly green space. By rewilding your yard with native and/or drought-tolerant plants, you can save a ton of money on lawn maintenance and fertilizer because such plants require significantly less water to stay healthy than traditional grass lawns.

Clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and other turf alternatives — even in only partial replacement — can help you reap the benefits.

As the video suggests, these types of gardens can boost the health of your local ecosystem by increasing biodiversity and attracting pollinators, including bees and butterflies. Aesthetically, they provide a dynamic visual experience.

“The neighbors were in agreement to make a garden instead of having grass,” JP Landscape Design explained in the comments section.

Other TikTokers praised the rain garden, and some stated their desires to start their own similar projects.

“I’m hoping to install a rain garden in my yard this year. Yours looks fantastic!” one user wrote.

“What a glow up!” another user said.

“I made one of these this summer in my aunt’s front yard and it was hugeeeee. It took so long but I’m so glad I did it,” a third user commented.

