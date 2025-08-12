Homeowner shows off fantastic progress photos of lawn transformation: 'One of my favorite parts of my yard'

A Colorado homeowner shared a massive upgrade to their yard with the r/NoLawns Reddit community.

"Dry creek bed by the downspout turns into a soon-to-be rain garden," wrote the original poster alongside some photos. "The water was running full blast for 15 minutes and never broke through."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos showed a tasteful rock garden flowing away from the home's downspout. Although it intersects with a walkway, the homeowner installed a culvert to have the water continue to flow in the right direction.

Rain gardens are a great way to rewild your lawn. By slowing the flow of water, rain gardens allow soil the opportunity to absorb water for thirsty native plants. This practice also prevents soil erosion and improves water quality by catching washed-up particles.

The best thing about rain gardens is that they're useful in both rainy and dry conditions. In dry conditions, a rain garden helps retain soil moisture for longer, keeping nearby plants fed. In wet conditions, it provides just enough buffer to prevent flooding downstream. This water efficiency means less money spent on watering nearby plants, especially if they're native.

Native plants are a great addition to a rain garden. Since they've evolved for the local climate, they don't need much manual water management anyway, which lowers water bills. They also don't require much labor or maintenance, saving time.

Even a partial lawn replacement with native plants or a natural grass substitute like clover can help homeowners reap these rewards. Plus, native plants are great for local pollinators, which protect our food supply.

In order to avoid downstream costs during heavy rainfall, many municipalities will actually subsidize rain garden construction. For example, Colorado State University ran a pilot program to install 19 rain gardens in the region, free of charge to homeowners.

Some gardeners have taken advantage of these programs and enjoyed the benefits of a rain garden after just one year.

Reddit commenters were seriously impressed by the original poster's new rain garden.

"One of my favorite parts of my yard," said one community member. "Enjoy!"

"Excellent!" said another. "I hope the neighbors follow your lead."

