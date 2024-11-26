Tenant shares surprisingly simple tip that keeps their heating bills low: 'Everyone needs to do this every single autumn'

People may notice their homes have cold spots while their bills continue to climb.

A TikToker shared a helpful tip for lowering heating bills, explaining that everyone should "bleed" their radiators. Most people wish their heating bills were lower, and with this quick trick, they could be.

The scoop

In her TikTok post, Shannen (@_greengal) demonstrated how an affordable little tool and a few minutes can lead to a better-working radiator and lower utility bills.

According to Viessmann, radiators trap excess air over time. This is normal but also makes the heating system less efficient. The trapped air cannot be heated properly and prevents the radiator from filling up with hot water.

Shannen explains in her video that "the biggest sign you need to bleed your rad is that you've turned your heating on, and it's not heating the whole way up." If the top of your radiator is cold, it's because air is trapped and it's time to bleed it.

According to Shannen, all you need is a small key that costs 2 euros, which is about $2. However, a YouTube account, HouseWarm (@HouseWarm) has a video showing how to bleed a radiator using a wrench, and Charlie DIYte (@CharlieDIYte) shows how to do it with a flathead screwdriver in one video. So there are many ways to bleed out the trapped air; the right tool may depend on the radiator type.

No matter what tool you use, it's crucial that your heat is off when you do this. Otherwise, scalding water might shoot out. If your heat is already on, shut it off and let the radiator cool down before bleeding it, just to be safe.

How it's working

The trapped air in the radiator means only the bottom half can be fully heated to warm your space. This makes the radiator substantially less efficient, leading to higher utility bills but a chillier home. Bleeding a radiator annually allows people to keep their homes comfortable and utility bills low.

People may notice their homes have cold spots while their bills continue to climb. Some make the understandable mistake of cranking up the heat, but this only raises the heating bills, not the temperature indoors.

Beyond the savings, bleeding radiators yearly also means you'll use less energy to warm your home, reducing the environmental impact while enjoying a comfier space. People can also save money and energy by weatherizing their houses or utilizing smart home technology.

What people are saying

One grateful commenter said, "oh my god the rad in the bathroom is blocked and I was going to call someone but I think I'll give it a go." Another joked: "We don't need a dad we need Shannen."

Someone else echoed Shannen's advice and said, "everyone needs to do this every single autumn," so those with radiators should make this a beginning-of-the-season habit.

