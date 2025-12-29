Researchers unveil prototype house made from unexpected material: 'Innovative yet realistic'

"So essentially what we're trying to do now is really combine science, technology, innovation, and business."

Scientists in the Philippines have created a new housing prototype that turns discarded items into materials for walls, floors, and roofing via radiation technology.

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute recently unveiled the new structure, the nation's first residential building made from radiation-strengthened plastic components, per The Daily Tribune.

Researchers were able to convert low-value plastic refuse — including one-time-use plastic pouches, which are often found at Filipino markets — into tiles and bricks through a process called Post-Radiation Reactive Extrusion. The technique applies electron beams or gamma radiation to modify molecular bonds in the plastic, increasing their strength and longevity.

"What does the radiation do? It enables the bonding of the plastics to be modified, so that there will be stronger bonds," explained DOST-PNRI Director Carlo Arcilla to The Manila Times, further noting the treatment doesn't make the materials radioactive.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum, Jr., speaking to the Times, stated that the residential housing model exemplifies the nation's work combining nuclear applications and radiation technology as an "innovative yet realistic solution for reprocessing plastic wastes."

It's no secret that plastic pollution harms ecosystems across the world. Single-use plastics often end up in landfills or waterways, where they break down into microplastics that contaminate soil and water supplies.

Meanwhile, affordable housing remains scarce across much of the country and the world, with traditional building materials carrying major environmental costs to create. This radiation-processing breakthrough can transform plastic waste that would otherwise be contaminating the environment into durable and affordable construction materials.

"One of the things that we need to change is when people see plastic, they don't see plastic, but they see money," Solidum told the Times. "If you think that what you see is money, you won't throw it away. So essentially what we're trying to do now is really combine science, technology, innovation, and business."

The new prototype was shown during Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi's inaugural Philippine visit in late November. The nation joined eight other countries in the Nuclear Technology for Controlling Plastic Pollution initiative, a global program that helps to use nuclear science to monitor and upcycle plastic waste into valuable materials.

You can join in and be part of the solution by exploring plastic-free options for everyday products, reducing your home's reliance on single-use plastics that harm the environment.

