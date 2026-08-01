A raccoon charged from the shrubs at a New Jersey home, bit a man, and tested positive for rabies

While raccoon attacks are uncommon, when these animals have rabies, they frequently become violent.

A quiet New Jersey neighborhood is on edge after a raccoon darted out from the shrubs, bit a resident outside his Glassboro home, and later tested positive for rabies.

Now, WPVI reported officials are searching for a second raccoon that had reportedly fought with the infected animal before it was captured.

What happened?

Glassboro resident Kevin Tucker said he was leaving his home Sunday morning when the encounter began.

"I was walking to leave when a raccoon came out of the shrubbery and charged me," Tucker told the station. "I kind of fell backward, and I think that's when it bit the front part of my right leg."

Before the raccoon was captured, Tucker said it also chased other nearby neighbors. Testing later showed the animal had rabies.

WPVI reported Gloucester County authorities are now searching for another raccoon that they say fought with the infected animal before it was captured.

Why does it matter?

Rabies is a serious viral disease that affects the nervous system. A confirmed rabid animal in a residential area raises concerns not only for people, but also for dogs, cats, and other pets that may come into contact with wildlife.

Human-wildlife conflicts often happen where neighborhoods and animal habitat overlap. Food sources such as unsecured trash, outdoor pet food, and shelter around homes can draw wild animals closer to people, while ongoing development can shrink or fragment habitat.

As BBC Future has reported, wildlife attacks can sometimes be linked to the ways humans reshape landscapes and alter animal behavior.

While raccoon attacks are uncommon, when these animals have rabies, they frequently become violent.

What's being done?

As the search for the second raccoon continues, local officials are telling residents to stay away from wild animals, WPVI reported. They also urged pet owners to make sure vaccinations are up to date.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild animal should get medical attention right away and notify local animal control or health officials.

Residents can also reduce the likelihood of future encounters by securing garbage, bringing pet food indoors, supervising pets outside, and giving wildlife plenty of space.

Trimming back dense brush near entrances and walkways may also help prevent surprise encounters around the home.

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