Backyard rabbit fertilizer experiment turns an unmowed lawn into a buffet of forearm-long dandelions

A Reddit user's backyard experiment offers an alternative to mowing, watering, and spending money to maintain a traditional lawn.

In a post on r/Anticonsumption, the user showed off towering dandelions "as long as my forearm" after using homemade rabbit fertilizer and letting more of the yard grow on its own. Rabbits eat plants from the yard, their manure goes back into the soil, and the yard keeps producing more greens.

"I hate mowing the lawn and like free food," the original poster wrote. "Entire yard is full of pickings like this."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Commenters were especially interested in the oversized dandelions, the use of rabbit manure as fertilizer, and the idea of replacing a high-maintenance lawn with plants that can actually do something useful.

Several commenters also traded practical advice. One warned against overfeeding rabbits dandelions, while others noted that dandelions can grow impressively tall when they aren't repeatedly cut back.

The discussion quickly broadened into a conversation about edible yards, lower-input landscaping, and how much work a lawn really requires.

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Traditional lawns can demand a lot of mowing, watering, fertilizing, and money to keep looking uniform, while native plants and other low-maintenance alternatives can reduce that constant upkeep.

Even replacing part of a lawn can save maintenance time and help lower water bills.

Options such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can reduce the need for frequent mowing and irrigation while creating a yard that is more resilient and more useful.

A partial lawn replacement is a realistic place to begin. Converting even one section to native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or a xeriscaped area can cut maintenance while preserving the look and function of a yard.

Those kinds of changes can help create habitat, reduce outdoor water use, and shrink the amount of time and money spent on lawn care.

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