Woman shares unconventional hack for staying cool without AC: 'I do this every year'

As temperatures creep up this summer, people without air conditioning will need every trick in the book to stay cool. Fortunately, one woman recently shared a low-cost way to be comfortable.

The scoop

Amy Krystal Gover (@amykrystalgover) shared a video on TikTok explaining her hack, which uses only two components: a fan and quilt cover.

In her video, she shows an open quilt cover or duvet — which is made of a thin material — and is positioned inside it. With a blowing fan pointed toward herself and a dog, the air effectively inflates the duvet into a cool little hideaway.

"The fan pushes the cold air around the inside of the quilt cover, and it circulates around us in our little tent," she explains in a comment.

How it's helping

Climate control is one of the highest expenses for homeowners and renters alike, with heating and cooling responsible for roughly 55% of the average utility bill, per the Department of Energy. Therefore, any hack like this one is an excellent way to stay comfortable and avoid sky-high energy bills even on sweltering days.

In addition to slashing monthly utility bills, home upgrades and hacks such as these have the added benefit of cutting down on planet-heating pollution — which benefits everyone.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were pleasantly surprised by the hack.

"I thought I was the only one who used to do this," one person marveled.

Another echoed its success, writing: "I do this every year. It's amazing. No AC hack. Even the cats join me in this. So cozy."

Others even suggested putting a container of ice in front of, or behind, the fan to enhance the cooling effect — similar to how a swamp cooler works.

