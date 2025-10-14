Property owner questions common appliance myth while upgrading duplex: 'I was worried … before buying'

Many homeowners in America are ready to make the switch to more efficient appliances — or they would be, if they had accurate information. One homeowner was interested in a heat pump water heater, an especially efficient alternative to traditional water heating. However, they were concerned about the potential noise level, as they revealed in a post on Reddit.

"Is there a quiet heat pump water heater?" they asked. "I own a duplex and am looking to replace water heaters for both units. They'd both end up in the room beneath our tenant's bedroom, which doubles as a workout room, so I'd like to get whatever is the quietest."

The original poster also asked about specific models that they had heard were quieter than average.

One of the best reasons to upgrade to a heat pump water heater is the savings. Heat pumps work by moving heat instead of generating it directly, which is more efficient, so you get more heating power using the same amount of energy, and it costs less to operate.

Not only that, but federal incentives for purchasing one can save you up to 30% at the time of installation, up to $2,000 in tax credits plus a $1,750 rebate, as Rewiring America explained. However, it's important to take advantage of those rebates while they still last; they'll be ending soon, as Canary Media revealed.

That's why hesitation over noise levels could end up being expensive for the original poster. Luckily, commenters were there to help set the record straight.

"They will all make some noise because they require electric motors," said one user. "But they should only be a little more noisy than a refrigerator and only run occasionally. Pro-tip: Use the scheduling function to have it run at times you won't mind and have it not run at times that it will bother you."

"I was worried about noise and read all these threads before buying mine," said another commenter. "... I have not heard it once except when I was trying to see if I could hear it. … It has been a total non-issue."

If you want to save on your water heating bill, LG can help. It has a wide selection of heat pump water heaters to suit a wide range of homes. You can even use LG's service to find an experienced and reliable contractor.

