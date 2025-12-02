Driver searches for honest advice after dealership pushes major garage upgrade for the new car: 'Not sure if [this] is overpriced'

Charging your EV at home can often be significantly cheaper than using public chargers.

Owning an electric vehicle is a great way to reduce your carbon impact while saving money on lower operating costs compared to a traditional gas-powered car. But what's the best way to charge your EV?

One Redditor took to r/BMWl4 seeking answers on the practicality of installing a Level 2 home charger from Qmerit.

"Is Qmerit worth it?" asked the original poster.

They noted that BMW had recommended that they turn to Qmerit for their home charging station installation. However, after receiving a full installation quote of $1,200, they wanted to be sure that they were getting their money's worth.

"Not sure if that is over priced or the average cost to install a NEMA 14-50 outlet," the original poster added.

Down in the comments section, a few users offered their advice.

"$1200 is a very fair price. $800-2000 is pretty average range depending on how much conduit or wiring you end up having to run," noted one user.

Fueling up your EV at a public charging station in the U.S. can often vary in price. In some locations, it may cost as much as 45 cents per kilowatt hour. This means it usually costs between $10 and $20 to fully charge your car. While still more affordable than fueling a gas-powered vehicle, some EV drivers have slashed their charging costs by installing a home charging station.

Charging your EV at home can often be significantly cheaper than using public chargers, offering hundreds of dollars in potential savings every year. This can justify the steep upfront cost of installation by saving you money in the long run. Qmerit helps homeowners who are interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels is an ideal pairing with your home charging station, saving even more money. Charging your EV with your own energy can not only be cheaper than using public charging stations, but also more dependable than relying on the grid.

You can check out TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers that can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations by curating competitive bids. TCD's partners can make it simple to receive quotes and help decide which solar panel system is best for you and your budget.

Another Redditor commented on the OP's post, sharing their own experience with Qmerit.

"I used Qmerit, had a simple straight run with existing 200A service from main panel to garage around 15-20 [feet]," they wrote. "Total cost was $1100 for the install. They supply the cable, the breaker, and the labor to install."

