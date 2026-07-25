Australian homeowner trips over python at night, wakes to find it still in her bathroom

More proof it takes a special kind of person to live peacefully in Australia.

A large python spent the night inside a home in Nambour, Australia, first making its presence known when the homeowner accidentally tripped over it in the dark.

Rather than slipping back outside on its own, the snake was still there the next morning, this time hidden in the bathroom.

What happened?

Once it became clear the reptile was not moving along, the homeowner contacted a professional for help. According to People, the animal was a coastal carpet python, a non-venomous species commonly found in Australia.

Speaking to Storyful, Snake Catcher Dan founder Daniel Busstra said, "It was first spotted [at] night when the homeowner accidentally tripped over it." Instead of trying to deal with it right away, the homeowner waited to see whether the snake would leave by itself. The following day, Busstra located the python behind the closed bathroom door.

In a video filmed during the removal and posted on Facebook, the snake pokes its head out through the gap beneath the door before Busstra opens it and gets a full view of the animal stretched across the bathroom floor.

Busstra can be heard jokingly chiding the reptile before safely removing it and placing it in a bag for relocation.

Australia's Toohey Forest Environmental Education Center says coastal carpet pythons are widespread and can grow up to 13 feet long.

Why does it matter?

Even though coastal carpet pythons are non-venomous, that does not mean an encounter like this is without risk. A large snake in a confined indoor space can still frighten residents, threaten pets, and create a dangerous situation if someone tries to handle it without proper training.

The incident also reflects a larger pattern: People and wildlife are crossing paths more often as homes, roads, and other development continue to expand into natural habitat. That overlap can be stressful for both people and animals.

Snakes may end up inside homes while searching for shelter, cooler temperatures, prey, or simply a way out after slipping indoors unnoticed. A sudden encounter at night, when visibility is poor, can lead to risky decisions.

At the same time, these reptiles play an important role in local ecosystems by helping control rodent populations. Safe removal protects the people in the home while giving the animal a chance to survive elsewhere.

What can I do?

If you live in a region where snakes are common, experts generally recommend staying calm, keeping your distance, and calling a licensed wildlife handler or snake catcher rather than trying to remove the animal yourself.

Keep pets away from the animal, avoid cornering it, and wait for trained help — especially with a large snake that may be scared and defensive.

Busstra summed up the situation with a mix of admiration and caution, saying of the repile, "He's a beauty," while noting it was "not one you want inside the house" if snakes are not your thing.

On Facebook, Snake Catcher Dan described it as a "very cheeky Coastal Carpet Python who decided this bathroom was a great place to spend the night."

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