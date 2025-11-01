Homeowner shares infuriating footage after catching salesman allegedly posing as a utility official: 'So you called [the] police?'

In a reply, the original poster confirmed that they had.

There are many benefits to installing solar panels, but there are also many reasons that a homeowner might not be ready, or might want to explore other options besides purchasing solar. That's what makes pushy solar salespeople so frustrating.

One solar representative in Reedley, Calif., crossed the line with threats, and a video of the incident was posted on Reddit.

(click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear)

"Sunrun employee in Reedley California from Idaho (police ID'd him)," the original poster said. "Falsely misrepresenting himself as 'I work for PG&E, you are blocking my access from your meter.' Threatened me with fines. This is fraudulent intent. All I said was 'we're not interested, thank you.'"

In the video, the Sunrun employee says: "If you don't listen, we're going to have bail bonds come out. … Good luck!" Despite his misrepresentation, however, his Sunrun polo gave him away.

"So you called police?" a commenter asked. "Good."

In a reply, the original poster confirmed that they had.

Experiences like this one put some people off solar panels, which is unfortunate. Installing solar panels on your home is the ideal way to save money on your energy bills, not to mention how good it is for the environment since it reduces the amount of planet-overheating pollution you produce.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Get Started

However, not everyone has the budget to just buy their own solar panels.

If you want to avoid the upfront costs and get many of the same benefits — not to mention warding off pushy solar salespeople — you can lease solar panels from a company such as Palmetto. Its LightReach program offers solar panels at a minimal upfront cost, including plans with no money down. Palmetto will help you lock in a low rate for your power bill — plus, they'll be responsible for maintenance.

You can also get solar panels, or get more information on buying them — while avoiding pushy sales tactics — by using the free tools from EnergySage. This fully vetted online marketplace offers free quotes from trusted local installers, allowing you to compare offers across vendors. To weigh the pros and cons between leasing and buying, check out this list.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.