Woman shares photo of clever way to reuse common product packaging: 'Great idea'

A post on Reddit's r/lifehacks has gained traction and demonstrated that sometimes the best organizing ideas don't cost any money. Instead, they take some creative thought and a little re-purse-posing.

The post is an image of a purse reorganized with a piece of foam packaging material originally used for shipping. The image, titled "Easy and FREE purse organization," shows makeup, lotion, and other toiletries nestled neatly inside the foam insert's small compartments.

The caption read: "Purse organizer made out of packing material for electronics."

Photo Credit: Reddit

This idea is simple and free, and appeals to Redditors in the lifehacks community, which advertises itself as a forum for "uncommon solutions to common problems."



A solution like this is a creative way to reuse something obscure and solves the problem of organizing a cluttered bag with the added benefit of saving money. Upcycling an item that many people already have on hand prevents the purchase of a new purse organizer and keeps plastic packaging out of landfills.

Upcycling is defined as "The act of taking something no longer in use and giving it a second life and new function," according to Habitat for Humanity. By definition, upcycled items often end up being more practical and valuable than they once were, and in the case of this purse organizer, that definitely rings true; items with similar functions range from $10 to $15 online.



Packaging materials, especially foam plastics, can pollute waterways and soil and impact public health, so keeping them out of the trash can prevent waste and keep ecosystems clean.

According to Cruz Foam, packages for technology often include foams made from plastics, which are difficult to recycle and persist for over 500 years in the environment, since they are engineered for strength. It hasn't been confirmed if some of these foams even decompose, so it's better to use them as organizers in a purse than to watch them float in the ocean.

One commenter wrote, "This is the first life hack I've seen in quite a while which is both new to me and very clever. Thank you, redditor!"

Another simply said, "Great idea!"

Upcycling niche packaging is what we call uncommon thinking, both outside the box and inside the bag.

