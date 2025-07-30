Woman reveals satisfying solution to destructive yard menace: 'Consistent way to know you're killing it'

Commenters were glad to see someone properly taking care of the issue.

An off-grid YouTuber has shown that the best answer for dealing with an invasive plant is good old-fashioned elbow grease.

The culprit? Purple loosestrife.

Monica from Living Our American Dream (@LivingOurAmericanDream) went to each plant and dug it out by the roots in order to remove it. This perennial is native to Europe, Asia, northern Africa, and eastern Australia but was introduced to North America in the 1800s.

While the bright purple color is pleasing to the eye, the plant does quite a bit of damage. Its thick root system leaves no room for other species in the area. Its quick leaf decomposition flushes nutrients from the soil earlier than many species are adapted to. Worst of all, it can spread 2 million seeds in a season, according to the Invasive Species Centre.

Invasive plants pose a significant problem, resulting in hundreds of billions of dollars in annual economic costs worldwide.

When removed from an environment with natural checks and balances, a plant or animal can outcompete native species in new settings. If left unchallenged, these invasive species can secure a monopoly on vital resources, such as food, water, and space. As biodiversity declines, so do the ecosystem services that humans depend on, such as pollination.

Some have proposed introducing insects specifically tailored to feed on loosestrife, but simply maintaining a wild yard with native species is all that's needed. Native plants are adapted to the climate and have evolved in beneficial relationships with other local plants and animals.

The original poster is looking to clean up phragmites on their property next. YouTube commenters were glad to see someone properly taking care of invasive plants.

"Glad to see others removing by removing the rootball. I've done some work removing loosestrife, and it was kind of mid summer right as they were flowering," said one viewer.

This lines up with advice from the Invasive Species Centre. The commenter added, "I figured by removing the plant by its rootballs when its already spent all its energy going to flower is a basically confident/consistent way to know you're killing it."

"It was in my yard by previous owner. I had to dig down 3 feet to get it all out," said another community member.

