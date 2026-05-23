Tomato growers are split over pruning, as one camp says plants should be left to grow wild

"They are in charge of their own destiny. All I can do is cheer them on."

Tomato growers on Reddit are having a very familiar summer argument: Should you prune your plants, or just let them turn into a leafy jungle?

A lively thread in r/gardening shows there's no one-size-fits-all answer — and plenty of home gardeners are perfectly happy to let their tomatoes do their own thing.

The debate picked up in a Reddit post that drew numerous comments, with gardeners in the thread divided over whether pruning tomato plants does much. Much of the discussion focused on removing suckers — the shoots that form between the main stem and branches — versus simply trimming off dead or damaged leaves.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Several commenters argued that pruning is mostly unnecessary. One user noted that suckers later flower and fruit, so cutting them off can remove future tomatoes rather than improve the harvest. Others said they do little beyond watering and watching for bugs.

Still, plenty of growers said pruning can help under certain conditions. Gardeners in humid regions said that pruning can improve air movement and plant health, while others said it makes sense if you're staking indeterminate tomatoes to a single stem or trying to fit too many plants into a tight space.

The overall takeaway from the thread is that tomato pruning seems less like a universal rule and more like a style choice shaped by climate, garden space, and how much maintenance a grower actually wants to do.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For home gardeners, the question matters because tomatoes are the most popular crop to grow — and one of the most rewarding. A healthy tomato patch can help households save money on produce, deliver better flavor than many store-bought tomatoes, and offer the mental and physical health benefits that come with spending time outdoors and tending plants.

The pruning debate also highlights a broader truth about gardening: A method that works beautifully in one yard can completely flop in another. One commenter said unpruned tomatoes kept pace with raised-bed plants early in the season, then later ran into insect and disease problems. Another commenter said a no-prune season ended with blight and no tomatoes left to harvest.

At the same time, some gardeners reported sweet success with a more relaxed approach, including, as one commenter described, letting cherry tomatoes spread wide and form roots from buried sections of stem. That flexibility can be encouraging for beginners who may feel intimidated by rigid gardening advice.

If you're growing tomatoes, the Reddit discussion suggests starting simple. If your plants are healthy, productive, and have enough space, you may not need to prune much at all. If you live in a humid area, notice poor airflow, or grow vertically, the source discussion suggested that selectively removing lower leaves or extra suckers could help keep things manageable.

It's also worth focusing on the basics before getting too fussy: consistent watering, monitoring for pests, and giving plants proper support.

"My tomatoes are always going wild. They are in charge of their own destiny. All I can do is cheer them on," one Redditor wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.