Expert gardener issues warning against common practice with dire consequences for plants: ‘Finally someone says the reason why you need to cut there’

TikToker learntogrow (@learntogrow1) offers a friendly piece of advice to novice and expert gardeners in a recent video: “Don’t leave the internode intact when you prune.”

The scoop

A plant’s node is the location on a stem where a leaf or branch is attached and where you’ll find buds that develop into leaves or flowers. The internode, as explained by the OP in the video, refers to the space between the stem’s nodes. Its length varies based on genetics and other factors.

Don't leave the internode intact when you prune, this will make your plant vulnerable to disease as it decays. Snip above the nodes (where the lateral buds emerge). Keep your herbs and other plants pruned to promote more stem and leaf growth. Topping off or pruning will result in bushy and healthy plants. You will also get more flowers and or fruits if this is done in the early stages of peppers, cosmos, dahlias, chrysanthemums, and more.

Nodes are “organs” of a plant. Meanwhile, internodes carry water, hormones, and food from node to node.

Pruning helps a plant grow, but where you prune impacts a plant’s development.

Cutting below a plant’s node leaves an internode that can’t grow new stems. This area may rot and become susceptible to a disease that kills the plant.

It’s generally a good idea to cut about 1 centimeter above a plant’s node. This helps stop “die back” and disease. It also helps leaves and flowers grow in your desired direction.

How it’s helping

According to the OP, pruning above the nodes helps promote stem and leaf growth, makes your plants bushy and healthy, and produces more flowers or fruits in the early stages of growing peppers, dahlias, and more.

Along with these things, growing your own food can benefit your mind, body, and soul.

A recent University of Colorado study suggests people who garden are healthier and less anxious and stressed than those who don’t. Meanwhile, research shows neighborhoods with a community garden may be more friendly and inviting than others.

Gardening may also help you save money, which is exceedingly important in today’s tight economy.

Additionally, having a home garden may help you reduce the amount of planet-warming pollution you contribute by allowing you to make fewer trips to the store and decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce.

What everyone’s saying

Viewers filled the post’s comment section with praise and gratitude.

“thank you! finally someone says the reason why you need to cut there,” said one.

“GREATLY APPRECIATE IT !!!” wrote another.

One user also hilariously capitalized on the opportunity to promote internode rights.

“Don’t tell me what to do,” they wrote, before jokingly saying, “My internode, my choice.”

