Homeowner sparks lively debate after questioning the 'aversion' to solar panel leasing: 'I know this is not the popular opinion'

Like just about everything in life, solar panel leasing has both pros and cons. One Reddit user sparked a lively debate after wondering why some people showed an "aversion" to the practice.

In r/solar, the Redditor explained they were baffled to frequently stumble across social media posts in which people are bashing solar leasing programs, with one commenter saying "no sane person" would buy a house with an outstanding solar lease.

"If it's still cheaper than local utility rate, what's the big deal? How is that going to hurt me as a home buyer to pay less than the neighbors for my power?" the original poster asked.

It's not surprising the OP was confused by the sentiment. Because solar is a type of clean energy, installing panels is a surefire way to drastically reduce toxic planet-warming pollution.

Moreover, purchasing a solar system can save homeowners up to $3,000 on energy annually. However, with the upfront cost being prohibitively expensive for many would-be buyers, solar leasing programs — like those from Palmetto — make the benefits of solar more accessible.

Palmetto's LightReach leasing plans minimize costs associated with installation and maintenance — and some of its plans require no money down.

Palmetto will handle every aspect of project management, design, and upkeep. In turn, you'll lock in a low energy rate for 25 years, helping to protect yourself from volatile price fluctuations.

One Redditor floated their theory about why some people, including many debating the matter in the OP's thread, are wary of solar leasing plans, writing: "Some companies/salespeople out there are still using leases to make maximum profit off a customer while doing little to educate."

Indeed, understanding the differences between buying and leasing ensures you are making a choice that aligns with your eco- and cost-cutting goals, as buying may provide more robust long-term savings. Palmetto's pros and cons breakdown of leasing vs. buying can help you decide which path is right for you.

If purchasing panels feels like it is more up your alley, EnergySage's free tools make it easy to connect with trusted installers to obtain and compare quotes. Just keep in mind that federal tax incentives for solar projects (which don't apply to leasing plans) end Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, multiple commenters explained why many find solar leasing to be the best option — and wouldn't hesitate to take over a home with an existing and transferable plan.

"All battery replacements and service is included," one person wrote, noting that energy savings could compound over time if utility prices keep increasing. "... I know this is not the popular opinion of the sub, but it's the reality."

"If the lease has the right escalator and right starting price then it makes a lot of sense," added the commenter who emphasized the importance of education. "... Make sure to check all details and be certain you understand all parts of it."

