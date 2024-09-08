New property owner distraught after trespassing neighbor bulldozes large section of trees: 'We are devastated'

This new property owner is dealing with bulldozed trees and legal fees.

A Redditor in Ohio took to r/legaladvice after neighbors bulldozed trees on the Redditor's property.

"We recently bought property from a developer," they wrote. "The people who bought the land next to us … bulldozed down about 30 feet … onto our property while clearing theirs, ruining the privacy on our lot. The property has been surveyed. … Is there an attorney that deals with this sort of thing? We don't even know where to begin. We are devastated that our trees are gone!"

Removing the trees wasn't just an inconvenience for the property owner, it violated the law. Trees are protected under various regulations, depending on the state, because of their environmental and aesthetic importance. A group of people were recently charged with nearly 800 offenses after cutting down protected city-owned trees in order to improve their lakeside view.

In Ohio, unlawfully removing a tree "is a fourth-degree misdemeanor, carrying a penalty of up to $250 and/or 30 days in jail. … In addition to this penalty, anyone who violates the law can be subject to damages up to three times the worth of the tree that was harmed," per the Ohio Farm Bureau.

The Redditor may have sought those damages as, depending on the age, size, species, and health of the trees, their value could have reached tens of thousands of dollars.

Just one tree can make a big difference, and 8 Billion Trees' tree benefits calculator will show you how. Five mid-size, 10-year-old trees will produce enough oxygen to "allow 29,759 people to breathe for an entire day" and "have the cooling effect of five air conditioners working for 1,000 hours!"

With their financial and environmental value, it's no wonder homeowners are upset when their trees are removed. This Michigan homeowner was devastated when their neighbor ignored a property line to cut down 200 of their trees.

Commenters offered their advice — and condolences.

"Get an arborist to value your trees and hire a lawyer," one user suggested. "Established trees are worth quite a bit of money and your neighbors can be made to replace/reimburse you for them."

"As others have said, you are in lawyer and arborist territory. A case like this would probably get someone drooling if your facts are straight. Document everything," another user advised.

