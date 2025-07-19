  • Home Home

Landscaping expert warns against common mistake that can have harmful impacts: 'It's actually the opposite'

The discussion is resonating with homeowners.

by Margaret Wong
The discussion is resonating with homeowners.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A landscape designer on TikTok is pushing back against a widely held belief about mulch — and it's turning into a teachable moment for anyone tending trees or reconsidering their lawns.

The video features Zavaglia Associates (@zassocdesign) replying to a comment that claims mulch should slope away from the base of a tree. The landscaper disagrees with the advice, using a visual of a mulched tree to break it down.

"It's actually the opposite," he begins. "A tree well will collect the water which will slowly seep into the roots. A mulch volcano will sit against the bark … retaining moisture … and possibly kill the tree."

@zassocdesign Replying to @samhamcincy #mulch #mulching #mulchvolcano #gardening #gardeningtips #springgardening #homegardening #landscaper #landscaping #landscapecontractor ♬ original sound - Zavaglia Associates

In the clip, he kneels next to a blooming tree to illustrate the difference between proper mulching and what he calls a "mulch volcano," where material is piled up against the trunk. While it might look tidy, he warns that this common practice can trap moisture against the bark, leading to decay, root rot or worse.

The discussion is resonating with homeowners, especially those exploring more sustainable yard care.

As droughts and water shortages become more common, more people are rethinking traditional lawns and landscaping choices that demand heavy watering and upkeep. Installing native plant lawns with flora like clover and buffalo grass, rocks and succulents, or blends of local wildflowers not only cuts down on time and water use but can also improve the health of nearby trees by preventing practices like overmulching.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

Swapping even part of your grass lawn for native alternatives can lead to savings on water bills, lower maintenance needs, and a healthier habitat for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential players in our food system.

"Got it. We usually have the peak of the mulch "volcano" at the base of the crown of the tree, but I can see why you'd do this if the trees planted low or the existing mulch is too high," said a commenter.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x