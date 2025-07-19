Landscaping expert warns against common mistake that can have harmful impacts: 'It's actually the opposite'

A landscape designer on TikTok is pushing back against a widely held belief about mulch — and it's turning into a teachable moment for anyone tending trees or reconsidering their lawns.

The video features Zavaglia Associates (@zassocdesign) replying to a comment that claims mulch should slope away from the base of a tree. The landscaper disagrees with the advice, using a visual of a mulched tree to break it down.

"It's actually the opposite," he begins. "A tree well will collect the water which will slowly seep into the roots. A mulch volcano will sit against the bark … retaining moisture … and possibly kill the tree."

In the clip, he kneels next to a blooming tree to illustrate the difference between proper mulching and what he calls a "mulch volcano," where material is piled up against the trunk. While it might look tidy, he warns that this common practice can trap moisture against the bark, leading to decay, root rot or worse.

The discussion is resonating with homeowners, especially those exploring more sustainable yard care.

As droughts and water shortages become more common, more people are rethinking traditional lawns and landscaping choices that demand heavy watering and upkeep. Installing native plant lawns with flora like clover and buffalo grass, rocks and succulents, or blends of local wildflowers not only cuts down on time and water use but can also improve the health of nearby trees by preventing practices like overmulching.

Swapping even part of your grass lawn for native alternatives can lead to savings on water bills, lower maintenance needs, and a healthier habitat for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential players in our food system.

"Got it. We usually have the peak of the mulch "volcano" at the base of the crown of the tree, but I can see why you'd do this if the trees planted low or the existing mulch is too high," said a commenter.

