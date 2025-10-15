Gardening expert demonstrates simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular herb: 'Literally just did this today'

One TikToker captured attention online by sharing a hack for getting more from your basil plants. With some garden shears, a vase, and some water, you can turn one plant into many.

The scoop

Gardener Dawn Lehman (@dawnyrae3289) took to TikTok to share the ultimate hack for getting more basil without buying anything. In her video, she showed a basil plant in her garden with a brown, woody stem.

The on-screen captions explained that this phenomenon occurs when the plant matures, meaning it's less focused on leaf growth. But before getting rid of the plant, Dawn had another suggestion: cutting off some healthy green stems to propagate.

Dawn showed herself finding good stems to cut. She then put what she harvested into a small vase of water.

"They'll sprout roots in 1-2 weeks," she said in the closed captioning.

Excited for the results, she wrote in the video description, "Propagating Basil is so fun! I can't wait to see the roots."

How it's helping

You could go out and buy more basil plants, seeds, or just pre-packaged herbs from the store. But this hack negates the need to do all of that. Instead, you can use the plant you already have to grow another one — no extra purchases required.

Plus, while growing plants from seeds can be rewarding, it's often time-consuming. According to Purdue Consumer Horticulture, some seeds can take up to two or three years to produce a seedling. The plant can also take longer to mature.

Having a garden, whether it's a big spread of veggies or an herb garden in your kitchen, offers many benefits, too. According to the Mayo Clinic, growing your own food can help you obtain more vitamins and antioxidants. A study by the University of Colorado Boulder found that gardeners get more fiber in as well, which can reduce risk of disease.

The Mayo Clinic even said that tending to plants may also improve your mental health, as it can reduce stress and anxiety levels.

And depending on what and how you plant, gardening can help the planet. The University of California explained that gardens can help reduce air pollution, attract pollinators, and support biodiversity. Gardening also reduces the need for store-bought produce, which can ultimately put less pressure on the planet.

What everyone's saying

Upon discovering Dawn's video, many users were excited to try the new hack in their own gardens.

"I wondered why mine would always get woody!" wrote one person about the tip. "Now I know to do better instead of pulling it out."

Another commenter shared that they "Literally just did this today."

"Thanks for sharing," wrote another. "I'm going to do this."

Many other home gardeners have had similar success using hacks like this one on their basil plants. One person shared a method for growing bushier basil. Another recommended transferring store-bought plants into separate pots to extend their lifespan.

