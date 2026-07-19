Produce mesh bags looked like clever pot scrubbers, until commenters flagged microplastics

"Sometimes all we have is the best bad option."

A money-saving kitchen trick posted in a zero-waste forum quickly sparked debate after other users pointed out a little-known downside the original poster had not noticed.

The post started as a simple reuse suggestion for an everyday item, but the response underscored that a hack meant to cut costs and waste is not automatically the best option for people or for the environment.

What happened?

The discussion began in the r/ZeroWaste Reddit forum, where a user proposed putting the plastic mesh bags from onions, potatoes, and avocados to work in the sink. "Perhaps many are already doing this. Just want to share a re-use method for those produce mesh bags (avocados, onions, potatoes etc.). They are great pot scrubbers!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Rather than throwing the bags away, the Redditor suggested using them as a free substitute for a sponge or scrub pad.

Readers quickly raised some concerns.

"This is a microplastic nightmare," one commenter wrote.

Another user added: "Releasing more micro plastics isn't worth it."

Afterward, the original poster amended the thread with this update: "it has now come to my attention that this method is introducing microplastics in the water. Thus, it's not a very good re-use method. I appreciate learning this as I have not realized it."

Why does it matter?

This discussion serves as a reminder that reusing something isn't always the best solution if it can create more problems. Commenters said the mesh may get a second life, but scrubbing pots and pans with it could send tiny bits of plastic into the dishwater.

That matters because many households are trying to save money while throwing less away. Using a bag you already have can sound like a win over buying a new scrubber, right up until the less obvious downside enters the picture.

People in the thread also pointed out that produce mesh is not the only kitchen item with this problem. Many sponges and dish brushes also contain plastic.

Shoppers are not always offered a better packaging choice, either. Even when people make an effort to avoid plastic, produce is sometimes sold with it anyway, so sometimes you can only do what you can. As one commenter put it: "Sometimes all we have is the best bad option."

What can I do?

The replies offered suggestions for lower-plastic alternatives.

"There are alternatives: I use loofah and coconut fiber sponges/brushes. Yes, we know it releases microplastics," one commenter wrote.

Other ideas mentioned in the thread included washable cotton sponges, sisal brushes with wooden handles, and chainmail scrubbers for tougher jobs. Compared with a reused bag, those options may cost more at first, but they can also last longer, eliminate some of the health risks associated with microplastics, and cut down on how often replacements are needed.

If one washable scrubber can replace several disposable or plastic-heavy ones, it may save money over time while creating less plastic waste.

When plastic produce bags cannot be avoided, a less abrasive second use may make more sense than turning them into scrubbers, since rubbing and friction are exactly what the cleaning job requires.

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