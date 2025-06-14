  • Home Home

Resident outraged after catching new neighbor's absurd habit: 'It's not acceptable at all'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: Reddit

We all have to deal with difficult neighbors from time to time, but for one resident, a new neighbor's behavior became a serious health concern.

"Neighbor just throws trash over balcony," the resident wrote on a Reddit post before sharing a photo of a filled black trash bag sitting on their grass. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster described how this is a regular occurrence and that the neighbor often comes down to move it, but they had left it sitting there the last time. What makes the behavior even more puzzling is that, according to the OP, the apartment complex offers a valet trash service, meaning all the neighbor had to do was leave it outside their front door.

Dumping trash improperly is not only an inconvenience for the resident, who then has to move it, but it can also become a serious public health issue if left unmoved. Garbage attracts pests, which spread diseases. Additionally, it can leave unpleasant odors and pollute the environment if the bag becomes torn. Disposing of waste properly helps ensure the well-being of people and the environment. 

Unfortunately, dealing with difficult neighbors and their habits can be challenging. Residents have had to deal with all sorts of issues, from leaving cigarette butts all over the ground to parking in inappropriate places. Neighbors can also make it difficult for people to make climate-friendly upgrades to their homes, such as installing solar panels or having a native plant garden.

Taking a proactive approach to such issues by communicating directly with the neighbors about the issues is the best place to start to bring about change. People should also keep a record of any incidents and, in extreme cases, consider mediation or legal steps to resolve disputes. Establishing good relationships with neighbors early on can help avoid conflicts and make it easier to talk about any potential problems. 

Commenters on Reddit were split on the acceptability of the neighbor's actions. 

"It's not acceptable at all, the bag could bust open when it hits the ground," a commenter replied

While another explained that they thought it was acceptable under some circumstances, writing: "This is only acceptable if they're immediately walking down the stairs to take it the rest of the way to the dumpster."

