Reader dumbfounded after catching glaring error while reading 2006 book: 'They've updated it'

"This is why physical books are so important."

What started as a nostalgic read of a 2000s novel quickly turned confusing when one reader noticed a strange update in the digital edition.

The moment, shared on X by Megan (@coastalsoftgirl), revolves around "Pretty Little Liars," the bestselling teen mystery series originally published in 2006. Rather than serving as a time capsule, however, the book now includes a reference to something that didn't even exist at the time.

Started reading Pretty Little Liars (originally published in 2006) and I'm five pages in and they've updated it to include a TikTok reference…do I DNF? pic.twitter.com/47ikwFiBax — megan🧸✨ (@coastalsoftgirl) March 11, 2026

"Started reading Pretty Little Liars (originally published in 2006) and I'm five pages in and they've updated it to include a TikTok reference…do I DNF [let it go as 'did not finish']?"

Many viewers were puzzled as to why a nearly 20-year-old book would suddenly be updated with a modern cultural reference.

At least one user referenced an original copy and reported back that the passage originally said "Fear Factor," the reality show that was primarily popular during its original run of 2001 to 2006, suggesting that editors decided new readers may not understand the reference. Coincidentally, the show made a return with host Johnny Knoxville in January.

This sparked a broader discussion among readers about whether publishers should change older books, especially when people expect them to reflect the time period in which they were written. The change seems especially strange when considering how unnatural it is to invite someone over to watch a TikTok video in comparison to a full TV show episode, given that TikToks are typically short-form videos watched on a phone from anywhere.

"'You guys want to come over and watch Fear Factor?' makes sense," one X user replied to the tweet. "Because people used to watch broadcast tv together. 'You guys want to come over and watch a Tik Tok I found?' sounds absolutely crazy. People do not do that. They would just share it to the group chat."

"This is why physical books are so important," one wrote. "They can't come edit your pages."

"That is genuinely unethical," another said. "Once a book is published, especially something like Pretty Little Liars, you don't just quietly rewrite history and slip in modern references as if the original text never existed. It changes the tone, the context and the cultural footprint of the work."

The debate also highlights a bigger conversation about digital media and how content can be updated, changed, and replaced over time — often without audiences even realizing it.

That's part of why many people still prefer physical copies. Beyond nostalgia, printed books can last for decades without electricity or servers, making them a reliable way to preserve culture.

For readers, though, the bigger question remains unresolved.

If a book can be rewritten for a new era, what else might change — and at what point does the story stop being the one readers originally fell in love with?

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