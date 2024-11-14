Property owner outlines fundamental steps for surviving emergencies: 'During a crisis, the only thing you may be able to control is how you react'

"One unnecessary cause of stress during a disaster is having to live off canned tuna or the same repetitive food over and over again."

A veteran prepper shared a wellspring of knowledge and experience with newer folks to the lifestyle, giving all of us valuable insights into how to be more self-reliant.

"I created this very broad and generic post almost a decade ago in relation to natural disasters, but it still seems relevant," the poster said in r/preppers. "Ultimately — during a crisis, the only thing you may be able to control is how you react. Make sure you have multiple plans."

One of the big things this prepper encourages people to do is to have a medical kit, with a variety of items ranging from bandages to painkillers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen, to distilled water and sterile simple tools to clean wounds.

"Medicines should be checked regularly to make sure they are within their use-by dates," they noted.

He adds that any preparedness kit should have at least 72 hours of drinking water in it, with the important note that should be the amount you drink "during hot weather."

When discussing food, the prepper said you should have a variety, not just a massive stockpile of the same thing to last for weeks.

"One unnecessary cause of stress during a disaster is having to live off canned tuna or the same repetitive food over and over again," they said. You also shouldn't get any foods you wouldn't normally eat, and things like dried fruit, nuts, and beans should be added to keep diversity in your diet.

With our continually changing climate, weather-related disasters have been on the rise. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. has suffered 400 events in which damages exceeded $1 billion in costs; of those, 66 occurred in the last three years. It's important to be prepared for any situation, and this prepper's tips can help you to help yourself and your neighbors get through, should you have to deal with the unexpected.

