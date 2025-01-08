  • Home Home

Prepper issues stern advice about essential yet underestimated skill: 'Don't wait until you need it'

"There is a lot more to it than just sticking seeds in the ground."

by Jeremiah Budin
"There is a lot more to it than just sticking seeds in the ground."

Photo Credit: Reddit

As the overheating of our planet causes more frequent and intense extreme weather events, many people are wondering what they're going to do if aspects of our society break down for a period of time, or even permanently. It makes sense — for peace of mind, if nothing else — to have a plan in place. Part of that plan could include growing your own food in your garden.

One such planner recently made a post in the r/preppers subreddit, issuing a warning to other like-minded people.

"Gardening is a science and it takes time to really learn how to do it best and what to avoid. It's a lot of trial and error," the poster wrote. "So, if you are stockpiling seeds as a part of your preps make sure you are practicing! Learn how to properly start growing from seed, learn how to utilize fertilizers, learn how to protect and maintain your plants. 

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🔘 Not enough time ⏳

🔘 Not enough space 🤏

🔘 It seems too hard 😬

🔘 I have a garden already 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"You shouldn't be asking 'Now what?' in a scenario where you will be relying on your garden for food [...] Don't wait until you need it. Start a garden now and master it. Having seeds are only a drop in the bucket."

Other members of the subreddit agreed.

"People need to take this post seriously if seeds are part of your prep. There is a lot more to it than just sticking seeds in the ground. I fool around every year with gardening. If we were keeping score, Mother Nature is way ahead of me. Between droughts, drowning out from rain, being decimated by insects, I can tell you that it is not easy," wrote one commenter.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

Even if you are not doing it to prepare for the potential collapse of local infrastructure, gardening can be a wonderful passion to pursue, with many benefits for both you and the planet. Growing your own food reduces your reliance on the polluting and wasteful food industry. It can also help you eat healthier food with fewer pesticides and toxic chemicals.

Studies have also linked the act of gardening to enhanced physical and mental health. Working in your garden can be good exercise, while also getting you outdoors in the fresh air, which has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety.

So, if you're feeling anxious about the uptick of climate-linked extreme weather — and, really, it's understandable if you are — that could be a great motivation to start a home vegetable garden, for both your current mental health and to help bring the planet back into balance. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x