Prepper issues stern advice about essential yet underestimated skill: 'Don't wait until you need it'

As the overheating of our planet causes more frequent and intense extreme weather events, many people are wondering what they're going to do if aspects of our society break down for a period of time, or even permanently. It makes sense — for peace of mind, if nothing else — to have a plan in place. Part of that plan could include growing your own food in your garden.

One such planner recently made a post in the r/preppers subreddit, issuing a warning to other like-minded people.

"Gardening is a science and it takes time to really learn how to do it best and what to avoid. It's a lot of trial and error," the poster wrote. "So, if you are stockpiling seeds as a part of your preps make sure you are practicing! Learn how to properly start growing from seed, learn how to utilize fertilizers, learn how to protect and maintain your plants.

"You shouldn't be asking 'Now what?' in a scenario where you will be relying on your garden for food [...] Don't wait until you need it. Start a garden now and master it. Having seeds are only a drop in the bucket."

Other members of the subreddit agreed.

"People need to take this post seriously if seeds are part of your prep. There is a lot more to it than just sticking seeds in the ground. I fool around every year with gardening. If we were keeping score, Mother Nature is way ahead of me. Between droughts, drowning out from rain, being decimated by insects, I can tell you that it is not easy," wrote one commenter.

Even if you are not doing it to prepare for the potential collapse of local infrastructure, gardening can be a wonderful passion to pursue, with many benefits for both you and the planet. Growing your own food reduces your reliance on the polluting and wasteful food industry. It can also help you eat healthier food with fewer pesticides and toxic chemicals.

Studies have also linked the act of gardening to enhanced physical and mental health. Working in your garden can be good exercise, while also getting you outdoors in the fresh air, which has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety.

So, if you're feeling anxious about the uptick of climate-linked extreme weather — and, really, it's understandable if you are — that could be a great motivation to start a home vegetable garden, for both your current mental health and to help bring the planet back into balance.

