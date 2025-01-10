Worried homeowner seeks food storage advice in case of an emergency: 'Cheap and easy'

As extreme weather events become more frequent and more intense, it makes sense to have a plan in place for how you will cope if you have to hunker down for a while. This problem was a bit more complex for one prepper with a food allergy, and they turned to the r/preppers subreddit for advice.

"I have a tickborne illness that makes me allergic to meat/dairy. Any good vegetarian food kits??" the original poster wrote. "I'm looking to buy a hefty kit or in bulk, but not finding anything great. Any suggestions?? I've got lots of dried beans and chili, but need other options and protein."

The OP has alpha-gal syndrome, which is a food allergy spread by the bite of the Lone Star tick. It "makes people allergic to red meat and other products made from mammals," according to the Mayo Clinic.

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

It is worth noting that just as extreme weather events are on the rise due to the overheating of our planet — largely caused by burning dirty energy sources such as gas and oil — so too are tick bites. Warmer climates and more standing water from storms combine to allow disease-spreading insects such as mosquitoes and ticks to expand their ranges, meaning that these two issues are more connected than they may initially seem.

Luckily, members of the subreddit had helpful advice for the food-restricted OP.

"Have you looked into Chickpeas as a protein source? Canned chickpeas are cheap and easy to change the flavor of them," one commenter suggested.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"What you're probably wanting is something with TVP (textured vegetable protein) in it, assuming you're specifically looking for long term storage," wrote another.

"Seitan in my mind is a great meat alternative prepper food, if you're up for making it yourself. There is a specific way to make seitan called the WTF (wash the flour) method that requires only flour and broth. … There are other versions that use vital wheat gluten and chickpea flour, both of which last for a long time if stored properly," a third commenter chimed in.

Even if you aren't allergic to red meat due to a tick bite, there are plenty of good reasons to explore plant-based alternatives, including that they are healthier for the planet and for you. Going plant-based just one night per week can make a big difference in the long run.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.