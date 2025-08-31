Homeowners offer firsthand guidance after buyer considers deal with solar panel stipulation: 'You have no liability and all the power'

"What should I look out for?"

In some places, like California, all new construction homes are required to have solar energy systems installed. Some developers meet this requirement by leasing solar systems instead of buying them and adding the cost to the new house.

Although the California Solar Mandate has already been in effect for a few years, many new homebuyers are confused about how solar leasing works.

In a Reddit post to r/Solar, one California homeowner explained that their new construction home comes with a 25-year pre-paid solar lease with no option to get out of it.

"What should I look out for, and what should I 'hate' about it now?" the homeowner asked. "What positives are there, if any?"

Redditors had mixed opinions about solar leasing, with some people convinced that owning the system is best and others enjoying the hassle-free arrangement. For example, with a prepaid solar lease, homeowners typically aren't responsible for maintenance or repairs if something breaks.

"Prepaid is better than ownership," one Reddit user advised. "You have no liability and all the power from the system."

"Prepaid leases are the best. No liability, all the benefits, no payments, no responsibility," another Reddit user agreed. "At the end of the term, they can abandon the system in place, or remove it, generally for free."

Whether you lease or own your solar setup, the most important thing is that you are using clean, sustainable energy that saves you money on your utility bills and generates less planet-overheating pollution.

If you have the option to own your solar panels, EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on the installation costs by using its free quote comparison tool.

Meanwhile, leasing solar panels is an excellent option for many homeowners looking to access the benefits of solar without the significant upfront costs. Palmetto's LightReach program can help you find a solar plan with no down payment. It offers clean energy solutions in 31 states and provides financing options to make solar accessible to everyone.

If you're not sure whether buying or leasing a solar system is right for you, here's a list of pros and cons to consider.

To further answer the original poster's question about solar leasing benefits, another Reddit user wrote: "Pre-paid is a good option, when paid off you have no more solar payments. It's a way of locking in today's rates that will never increase."

"Count your blessing and enjoy," someone else commented.

