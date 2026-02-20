Gardener shares stunning photos after transforming patio area: 'Seriously impressive'

One tenant in student housing didn't let their temporary accommodations stop them from doing some impressive gardening, as their post in the r/GardeningUK subreddit proved.

"Last year was very good to me," said the original poster. "I'm hoping this year will be just as great."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Their photos show a patio full of a stunning array of knee- and waist-high plants in planters and pots, including both flowers and vegetables such as tomatoes. Around the edges, there are taller plants, including some fastened to a trellis. A healthy fig tree occupies one corner, and ivy climbs a wall behind a water barrel.

"Discovered my love for growing plants in 2024 growing some indoor houseplants, and decided to start my first ever garden in 2025 after going down a YouTube rabbit hole and discovering permaculture," said the original poster. "I chose potted plants for one major reason. This year I've moved into student accommodations, and I have a small patch of garden to work with. I chose pots last year so I could bring them all with me."

Gardening can have incredible benefits for the gardener, improving both physical and mental health. You get out in the sunshine and fresh air, you get exercise, and if you grow vegetables and herbs, you get to enjoy the fruit of your labor, which is full of vitamins and costs way less than it would at the grocery store.

Not only that, but this approach has some unique benefits of its own. You can grow a garden even in an area with poor soil or no access to the ground, and if you are planning to move, you'll be able to take your garden with you. For those in temporary living spaces, you'll be able to leave the original landscaping behind untouched.

Commenters were supportive of the original poster's efforts.

"Love how you've maximised the space with all those pots, seriously impressive! Good luck this year!" said one user.

And the original poster wasn't done; they ended their post by saying, "I have big plans."

