Woman shares ingenious leftovers hack you have to try this holiday season: 'What a great idea'

If you're hosting a big dinner, it can be hard to make your way through all the leftovers once it has ended. You may also really miss your friend's pasta salad the day after attending a potluck. Why not make leftover distribution easier? Your wallet and the planet will thank you when you use this hack to minimize food waste following a social gathering.

The scoop

When you make the drive over to your loved one's home, Instagram user Janette from Sustainable Haus Mercantile (@sustainablehaus) recommends bringing empty containers with you to fill with leftovers at the end of the meal.

In her video, Janette shows a variety of empty containers such as mason jars and upcycled jam jars that are perfect for housing leftovers. If you're already bringing a quiche or kimbap, why not put your extra wares to use when the dinner's over?

That doesn't mean you can't also bring food to contribute to the meal. Maybe showing up with a bunch of empty containers and nothing to offer could look presumptuous, so contributing a dish or drink or two can't hurt, but hey — at the end of the day, there's nothing presumptuous about preventing food waste.

You can also bring a few more containers than what is necessary and share them with your loved ones. Friends encourage friends to save their leftovers.

How it's working

The Food and Drug Administration estimated that we in the United States waste 30% to 40% of our food supply, which equates to about $161 billion lost every year. By keeping our leftovers out of the trash, we can stretch our dollars and make our meals more cost-effective.

This is also an Earth-saving action you can do in the comfort of your home. When you revive your leftovers, you reduce food waste and crowding in landfills, and you also decrease the amount of pollution in our oceans.

What people are saying

Instagram users were excited to try out this hack at their holiday dinners.

"Such a great way to reduce waste on Thanksgiving!" one user commented.

"What a great idea!" another user said.

To maximize your impact, Janette suggested "eating plant-based" as well, which is "a big win for the planet and the climate crisis." She is the owner of Sustainable Haus Mercantile, a zero waste, refill, and home goods shop located in Summit, New Jersey.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.