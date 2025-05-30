Electric vehicle owner dumbfounded after returning to bizarre crime at charging station: 'What's going on?'

A Redditor recently had the cable at one of their favorite electric vehicle charging spots cut, and they took to the r/Portland subreddit to vent.

"I don't know if this is vandalism or the companies doing it for some odd reason, but this is the second charger I've found like this," the original poster wrote. "I've got an older electric car and can't use the ultra fast charger, and there's only so many of these chargers around! Making it harder and harder to function at a time when electric car use is on the rise. What's going on?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Electric vehicles are vital tools for reducing the air pollution that's worsening extreme weather patterns, melting sea ice, and warming oceans. Light-duty vehicles make up a hefty chunk of America's emissions, per the Environmental Protection Agency, but cutting that pollution isn't the only benefit. EVs are cheaper to run, and taking gas out of the equation is also better for your health. Damage to chargers dissuades drivers from making the switch and runs counter to all of those benefits.

With public chargers being at ongoing risk of this kind of treatment, building a reliable charging station at home for EVs is an even bigger priority. EV owners are already saving on fuel costs by driving an EV, but they can save even more with solar panel installation. This reduces the need to deal with fluctuating utility prices on electricity. During sunnier months, owners can even generate credit on utility bills by feeding excess power into the grid.

EnergySage can help you find a vetted local solar installer. It can provide a quote on an EV-friendly solar setup and save an average of $10,000 on installation costs thanks to rebates and incentives.

Reddit commenters had largely reached a consensus as to why Portland's electric charging cables were being cut.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

"There's ~$6-8 dollars worth of scrap copper in each of those cords," the top-voted reply said. "Yep, some scumbag is causing hundreds of dollars in damage to scrap it for less than $10."

"It is the same reason why people steal catalytic converters off of gasoline cars," another said. "Frankly the answer is to SEVERELY regulate the metals recycling industry such that criminals are unable to sell copper and catalytic converters and the other stuff they steal."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



