Home chef sparks debate after posting side-by-side comparison of popular appliances: 'People have been freaking out'

A home chef sparked a vigorous online debate when she compared her portable induction cooktop to a traditional gas stove.

The post was originally shared by Zero-Waste Chef on Facebook when there was concern that gas stoves might be outlawed. Of course, this was always extremely unlikely to happen. But she said, "People have been freaking out … at the prospect of having their gas stoves confiscated … if you do need a new stove, consider induction."

People have been freaking out this week at the prospect of having their gas stoves confiscated. No one is coming for... Posted by Zero-Waste Chef on Friday 13 January 2023

She showed thermal images of her gas-powered stove emitting methane. She explained, "I love my portable induction cooktop. I use it every day. It doesn't emit nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter."

Methane is a particularly powerful gas that is emitted from stoves. According to the United Nations, methane is actually more damaging than carbon dioxide to the environment. Long-term exposure to gas stove pollutants has been linked to respiratory issues like asthma.

As the images in the post show, induction stoves don't get hot across their entire surface the way gas stoves do, making them safer around little hands. They're also more efficient than gas stoves, and they can reduce your power bills. Some electric kitchen appliance tax incentives could apply to your purchase of a new one.

Of course, leveling up to an induction stove is only one way to make your home more energy efficient and save money.

Commenters on the original post were enthusiastic about her advice. One said, "I too bought a portable induction burner! Love it!"

Another added, "We love our induction stove too. We've switched our energy over to 100% renewable electricity so I'm happy that we're doing our part with reducing our carbon footprint."

